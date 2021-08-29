By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has expressed dissatisfaction over the choice of Lagos as venue of his team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier group opener against Liberia.

Nigeria will host Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos and Rohr says a lot need to be done for the playing surface to be at the level the players want.

He also lamented the traffic situation in the state and called for better organization than last time out when they played in same city. The coach however said he hoped recent works would give the pitch a facelift.

“ We are happy to play in Lagos but there are two things that must be better. The first thing is for the traffic, we cannot spend one and half hour from the hotel to the stadium. It’s too long,” he told Elegbete TV.

“ We need better escort, we need better organization and the roads are full. This is one problem. The other problem is infrastructure, they had a good work on it but it’s not yet on a higher international level.

“ Our players are used to playing on very good grass. It’s still not the case. So they are working a lot. We are happy to play on a very good grass. But It’s still not the case. They should play in the best infrastructure like they have in other countries.”

He named the Godswill Akpabio stadium as one pitch which he loves his team to play on as they have one of the best infrastructure. Abuja which is under repairs will be a good option when ready according to the coach.

