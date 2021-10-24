By Paul Erewuba

It has now been officially confirmed that the Super Eagles will take on Liberia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on November 11 in Tangier, Morocco.

Speculations were rife that the match would be played in Monrovia.

However, the ban on the sub-standard stadium in Monrovia has yet to be lifted.

It would be recalled that the Lone Star of Liberia had played their home games of the World Cup qualifiers in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in Lagos in September to kick start their World Cup qualifying campaign in the group stage.

And the Super Eagles top Group C with nine points, while Cape Verde are second on seven points.

Liberia are bottom of the standings with three points with Central African Republic (CAR) third, having recorded four points.

