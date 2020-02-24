With over N13.3 billion already doled out to women owned businesses in Africa, Access Bank Plc says it is targeting more female entrepreneurs through its W initiative.

The W Initiative, home to over 12 million female customers, launched a new TV advert campaign to create awareness on the W power loan -a product specially designed for its women owned Businesses.

The TV ad campaign encapsulates the vision of the Bank to empower women from all walks of life by encouraging them to take advantage of the W power loan to grow and sustain their businesses.

The campaign which has been unveiled on digital platforms and broadcast on TV in a series of high-profile commercials, features two lead characters: Lady W played by renowned singer Aituaje (Waje) Iruobe and Tolu T played by actress and On-Air personality, Omotunde (Lolo1) Adebowale. Both ladies seem to be at opposite ends of a string as Waje, the go-getter who jumped at the W power loan, seized the opportunity provided by Access Bank to grow her business quickly but Lolo1 kept procrastinating.

Speaking on the ad campaign, Coordinator, ‘W’ Initiative, Access Bank Plc, Ayona Trimnell, said, “We are letting the world know that we are committed to giving women access to finance. A number of financial institutions talk the talk- there are a number of programmes out there but actually providing the funds is challenging and froth with many obstacles. With high interest rates, other barriers to entry, so many women businesses cannot thrive. In a country where almost 50 per cent of entrepreneurs are women, we cannot afford to sweep this huge opportunity under the carpet.

This TV Ad clearly shows Access bank is putting a stake on the ground and we are committed to ensuring that women have access to finance.” The W Power loan TV Ad campaign also showcases the many benefits attributed to being a member of the W community. These benefits include a number of capacity building initiatives and networking opportunities.