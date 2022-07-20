The Women Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) says it will be training girls on renewable energy, electronics and mobile app design to tackle technology gender divide.

The Centre’s Communication Officer, Mr Yemi Odutola, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that W.TEC is a Nigerian non-profit organisation focused on encouraging girls and women to pursue technology careers.

Odutola said that the training tagged ‘She Creates’ camp was being organised for girls between ages 13 and 17 years, noting that it was 14th edition of the programme.

Odutola said that the two-week programme which would start on Aug. 7 and end on Aug. 20 was designed to help combat stereotypes and technology gender divide.

He said the training with the theme: “ECO INNOVATORS,” the residential STEAM camp (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), would focus on renewable energy and software innovation.

“It will also be featuring exciting hands-on tech classes, mentorship sessions, skill-acquisition classes, excursions, mobile app design, electronics and lots of extra-curricular fun activities.

“The camp is also designed to encourage young girls to get interested in computer science, information technology, and related fields at a young age, “Odutola said.

The communication officer said the centre would also be organising a two-week early innovators camp for children between ages five and 12.

He said the innovative STEM camp for the children would have lots of intelligence-building sessions, giving participants the opportunity to develop needed skills in a safe environment.

Odutola said the camp would feature classes on electronics, game design, computer programming, creative arts, and critical thinking sessions.

He said the aim of the non-residential camp was to harness the innate curiosity of children by introducing them to computing and science concepts through play and exploration.

Odutola said that sessions would allow them to have an early inspiration to solve significant problems around them by exploring information and communication technology (ICTs).(NAN)