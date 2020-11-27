Chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara has felicitated with the Chairman of the Abia State APC, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, as he marks his birthday.

In a statement, Wabara commended the Chairman for his doggedness in piloting the affairs of the party, adding that leadership required commitment, zeal and diligence in order to achieve desired goals and objectives.

According to him, ” I consider the occasion of this birthday as auspicious to restate the need for the continued unity of purpose in our party in order to make a solid impact in our dear State, Abia”.

Wabara wished the party Chairman more years in excellent health, as he continues to render service at different levels to the party, his community, State and Nigeria at large.