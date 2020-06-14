Daniel Kanu

Former Senate President, Adolphus Nwabara, has said that those advocating for the National Assembly to operate as a part-time legislature are not properly informed about the level of work going on in the legislative body.

However, he said that he would endorse any move to slash the salaries and allowances of the lawmakers to align with the nation’s salary structure, arguing that there was no justification for benefiting from a different salary scale.

The former lawmaker told Sunday Sun that lawmaking process required that a lot of work should be done, which most Nigerians were ignorant of, saying that legislators belong to different committees with tasking responsibilities.

Said Wabara: “I agree with the slashing of lawmakers’ salaries to conform with Nigeria’s salary structure but disagree with the adoption of part-time status for National Assembly.

“You don’t judge the functions of the National Assembly with plenary sessions alone.