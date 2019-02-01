By Chinenye Anuforo

Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara has pledged to ensure massive infrastructure development and empowerment of youths and women, if he becomes a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Abia State, Wabara said the large turnout witnessed in and around the stadium was indicative that Abians have embraced the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that the party is prepared to continue the spread of the dividend of democracy to the people.

The senatorial candidature of Wabara was reaffirmed when the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, in the presence of Buhari, raised his hand as the candidate of the party for the Abia South Senatorial district.

Wabara said he was full of gratitude to God for making him the senatorial candidate of Abia South, adding that he would ensure massive infrastructure development and empowerment of the youths and women, if he becomes senator for his zone. He highlighted some of the achievements of the Buhari administration, which include the ongoing Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, the Ariaria power plant and the fight against corruption. He said the re-election of Buhari would ensure that ongoing projects are completed, adding that more projects would be attracted to Abia State if he is elected.

Wabara said he had outlined a seven-point agenda as his manifesto, ranging from infrastructural development, security, education, agriculture, power, health and youth and women empowerment.

He pointed out that qualitative education was key in the development of any nation, adding that he would use legislative tools, if elected, to make sure only qualified teachers and quality facilities were at the disposal of the educational sector.

Wabara said it was a thing of joy that President Buhari had fulfilled the commitment he made in 2014 while he was campaigning that he would ensure steady electricity power in Ariaria. He added “today Ariaria Aba has steady power supply, courtesy of the Buhari and APC administration.”

Wabara said: “When I was the chairman of Hallmark Bank, I was accessible, I will be over-accessible as senator because I will be out there to represent my people,” adding that he would ensure Abia South and Abia benefit massively from the APC administration.

He said he would hold town hall meetings regularly to interact with the people of Abia South to hear what bothers them to enable him address their concerns.

“We will do our best to make sure we give the best to Nigerians.”

Wabara said with the support APC enjoyed in Abia, the forthcoming elections will spell victory for all the party’s candidates in the state.