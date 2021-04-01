By Chukwdi Nweje

Former Managing Director of defunct Hallmark Bank, Chief Mac Wabara, has commended the infrastructure development thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government.

He said amid the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, President Buhari had laid the foundation for industrial rebirth in Nigeria.

“Despite the global economic and environmental challenges, the administration seems to have laid a foundation for the nation’s industrial rebirth by its massive investments in key infrastructure. The administration has executed and continues to support projects in critical sectors such as rail transportation, Port Infrastructure, roads and bridges, housing, aviation, power and ICT across the six geopolitical zones of the country. Despite the administration’s other challenges, it has on infrastructure, shown an uncommon commitment and resilience in ensuring that it delivers on these initiatives.”

Wabara, who is chairman of Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum made the remark at a press conference in Lagos to announce the commencement of Business Hallmark Newspaper’s 2021 Public Policy Forum Lecture with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s Infrastructure Revolution: Roadmap to a New Future.’

The lecture series provides a platform for policy makers in the public and private sectors to engage each other on issues affecting development.

The lecture holds at the Shehu Musa YarAdua Centre Abuja on May 25.

Those expected at the lecture to be chaired by former Edo State governor and former national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun include Rotimi Amaechi, Hadi Sirlka, Babatunde Fashola, Lai Mohammed and Governors Kayode Fayemi and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.