From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Senate President Adolphus Wabara has joined other leaders and stakeholders of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State to warn against thwarting the charter of equity propagated by the founding fathers of the state for the rotation of the governorship seat among three senatorial zones in the state.

This comes as the former Senate president has been removed as chairman, Abia State University (ABSU) Governing Council.

Speaking on the power shift in Umuahia on Monday, Wabara cautioned that PDP may get protest votes in Abia in 2023, should the party fail to cede its governorship ticket to his Ukwa clan or Abia North zone.

He argued that if the Ukwa clan not be considered because it belongs to Abia South senatorial zone where power currently resides, ‘then power should move back to Abia North where it started from in 1999.’

Wabara who said he was raising the alarm because of his love for PDP, advised Abia PDP leadership not to toy with the Abia charter of equity and zoning arrangement for which the party is known.

He said anything short of allowing power to come to Ukwa or rotate back to Abia North in 2023 would spell doom for the PDP.

Senator Wabara advised Abia PDP to borrow a leaf from the party’s national leadership which recently approved to set up a 37-man committee on zoning so as not to jeopardise its electoral fortunes in 2023.

‘The Abia chieftain said, “zoning is an integral part of PDP. Abia PDP should learn from our national party and respect zoning.

‘Our party shall not be doing the right thing at the centre and here somebody will be acting with impunity.

‘No single person has the authority to decide the next governor of the state. The party caucus, elders and stakeholders will have to meet.

‘Gov Ikpeazu’s successor may be micro zoned to the governor but that should only happen after the right thing has been done in line with the constitution of our great party which is macro zoning to Ukwa or Abia North.

‘I’m saying this because of my love for our great party PDP which of course enjoys large followership in Abia. But if the PDP leadership doesn’t do the right thing, the party will get protest votes in 2023.

‘Abians will vote PDP 85% but if the governorship ticket is not ceded to Ukwa or Abia North in line with power rotation arrangement, there will be a protest vote.

‘Abia is not ready for Ngwa back to back thing. What they are doing now is exactly why PDP lost Plateau State to APC in 2015. Ukwa or Abia North should produce Ikpeazu’s successor,’ Wabara cautioned.

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abia State University headed by Wabara with immediate effect.

A release by the SSG, Chris Ezem said that the governor has also approved the immediate reconstitution of the Governing Council as fellows with Chief Mba Ukairo as chairman and seven other members.

It was not yet clear whether Wabara’s removal was a fallout of his stand on the power shift in Abia.