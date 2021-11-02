Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMD), Simbi Wabote, would deliver the ninth anniversary lecture of Realnews Magazine on Thursday, November 18, at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

“Nigeria in the unfolding integration of the African market: The oil and gas perspective” is the topic of the lecture.

Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews Magazine Online, said: “Our choice of the 2021 topic is borne out of the realisation that at present, the Nigerian economy is heavily dependent on oil.

“As we think of weaning the country of this dependency and lay emphasis on gas, especially with the declaration of the decade for gas in Nigeria by the Federal Governmen, we believe speakers at the lecture can provide a guide to achieve this objective, especially as more oil and gas are being discovered in countries in Africa at a time the integration of the African market through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has begun and emphasis is shifting to sustainable renewable energy resources.”

She said the lecture was also an opportunity to discuss Africa’s economic development, especially against the background of ongoing debate on AfCFTA, whose implementation began on January 2021, amid the controversy over the adoption of a regional currency by the Economic Community of West African States.

