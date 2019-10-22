President of the West African Boxing Union (WABU), Mr. Remi Aboderin, has commended GOtv for introducing GOtv Boxing Night Mini, a smaller version of the popular GOtv Boxing Night.

Speaking in Lagos, on Sunday, Aboderin, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), said GOtv Boxing Night Mini has the potential to take the sport to the next level.

The WABU President said GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which is conceived to hold more regularly, will offer many more Nigerian boxers the opportunity for fights that would boost their fight records and enhance their chances of being ranked for titles by international boxing bodies. He regretted that the infrequency of boxing promotions locally has reduced the chances of boxers getting fights, thereby, robbing them of the opportunity to have the number of fights required to take shots at continental, Commonwealth and world titles.

“It is indisputable that GOtv Boxing Night is the most regular platform on which our professional boxers get to fight because it holds every three months or thereabouts. There are other promotions, but they’re not of the same regularity, meaning that it is one for which most boxers aim. But with GOtv Boxing Night Mini, additional fight opportunities have been presented and many more boxers can benefit,” he said.

The inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini will hold on November 16, at the Rowe Park Sports Complex in Lagos. It will feature big-name boxers, such as Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, WABU lightweight champion; Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, WABU welterweight champion; Waidi “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union featherweight champion and Kabiru “KB Godson Towolawi.