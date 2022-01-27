By Chinenye Anuforo

WACOT Rice Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has disclosed that the ongoing expansion of its 120,000-ton rice mill in Argungu, Kebbi State, would be completed in the next 15 months.

Chairman of WACOT Rice, Alhaji Farouk Gumel, disclosed this during a visit to update the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the ongoing expansion.

WACOT Rice is currently doubling the capacity of the rice mill the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, commissioned in 2017. The construction of the new rice mill is being carried out with support from First Bank Nigeria.

Gumel, who reiterated the company’s commitment to the economic development of Kebbi State and Nigeria, said WACOT Rice would recruit and train more Kebbi indigenes to beef up, its workforce once the project is completed. He applauded Governor Bagudu for providing an enabling environment for the company to optimally thrive.

Responding, Governor Bagudu commended WACOT Rice Limited for transforming the economic landscape of Kebbi State. He said the current expansion of the firm from its initial installed capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes to 240,000 metric tonnes is an indication of the tremendous confidence it has in the economy of Kebbi State and of Nigeria.

Bagudu added that the company was also expressing confidence in the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari aimed at bolstering food production, especially rice.