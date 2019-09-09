Barely one month after commissioning two new Mobile Harbor Cranes worth $10million at the Onne Port Complex, Rivers State; leading Nigerian port operator, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) has upped the ante by acquiring four new additional specialised terminal trucks and two reach stackers.

WACT Managing Director, Mr. Aamir Mirza, said at the commissioning of the new trucks and reach stackers that the additional investment is aimed at further improving ship turnaround time and cargo delivery at the terminal.

The new acquisition brings to 14, the number of new specialised terminal trucks acquired by WACT this year.

“In February this year, four specialised terminal trucks were airfreighted at Port Harcourt International airport using one of the world largest cargo plane, Antonov 124. From then until now, with the two reach stackers and four terminal trucks that we commissioned today, it is basically the end of the first order that we placed.

“In all, it is about $4 million. In addition to this, the bigger investment is the cranes worth $10 million. So in all, we have spent $14 million so far this year. There are more equipment coming. For example, we will be getting man-lifter used to repair Mobile Harbor Cranes and 10 more trailers. This is in response to the growing business and to ensure WACT remains the Gateway to East Nigeria and beyond,” Mirza said.

The WACT Managing Director also said that the company is committed to becoming the best container terminal in West Africa.

“Our resolve is to be the best container terminal in West Africa and in line with that commitment, we have continued to invest in our manpower, our processes and our equipment. Today, WACT can effectively compete with any terminal in or outside Nigeria.

“Our array of modern cargo handling equipment, which include two new Mobile Habor Cranes; 18 Reach stackers, 4 Empty Handlers, 9 Fork Lifts and a total of 26 specialized Terminal Trucks mean we are well positioned to meet shipping lines, importers and agents at the highest level of service delivery,” he said.

Mirza, who commended the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for encouraging private sector investment at the port, said WACT has actualized the objectives of the Federal Government’s port concession programme.