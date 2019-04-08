The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne Port, Rivers State, has acquired additional equipment including a reach stacker and two terminal trucks to boost efficiency in cargo handling operation at the port. This brings to six the number of trucks acquired by WACT this year, with four previously deployed in February 2019.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially commission the new trucks, the Managing Director of WACT, Aamir Mirza, said four more trucks are expected to arrive the terminal in May 2019, to bring the total to 10 this year.

Mr. Mirza said the company has so far invested $2.5 million in the provision of equipment and the development of facilities at the terminal, adding that the new trucks will improve the level of service and develop the capability of the terminal to handle increasing container volumes.

“The trucks are purpose built for terminal operations and can easily manoeuvre inside the terminal. In February, we brought four trucks and now, we have brought two more trucks and four more are on the way. We have bought a third reach stacker, which is used for handling containers and loading them from the port.

“With all this equipment coming in, we are confident that our services will continue to improve. The stakeholders are already acknowledging the presence of the equipment and this is all being done for the customers. This will make them happy so that they can bring more business to Onne Port,” he said on Tuesday.

While expressing appreciation to stakeholders for their support, the WACT Managing Director assured of his company’s commitment to continuous improvement in customer service.

He said, “We want to thank all our customers for their continued support and I can assure you that there is a lot of investment that has been planned and will we continue to keep you informed as the equipment arrives.”

The Port Manager of Onne Port represented by Mr. Yohana Izam, congratulated WACT for its strong commitment to efficiency and top customer service.

He said, “We appreciate the effort WACT has made towards acquiring these trucks. It will help their business and improve overall port performance.”