West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) has donated Personal Protective Equipment like surgical nose masks, latex gloves and hand sanitisers to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Onne Port, Rivers State in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the port.

The company also donated similar items to its host communities in Onne and Ogu towns.

WACT Managing Director, Mr. Aamir Mirza, who commended NPA for keeping the nation’s gateway operational in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the donation was necessary to support efforts to stop the spread of the virus.