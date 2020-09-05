International anti-doping leaders have called for a surge in testing ahead of the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, saying the COVID-19 pandemic should not be a free pass to dope.

During a two-part virtual meeting held this week, leaders also called for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent dismissal of RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus.

The ongoing pandemic has created huge challenges for anti-doping agencies with border closures and events being cancelled, prompting concerns that dopers could try and take advantage of the unprecedented circumstances.

“The reduced level of testing worldwide (as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) is immensely frustrating for everyone, especially athletes,” a joint statement from 16 national anti-doping bodies said on Friday.”