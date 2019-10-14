The Centre For Democracy and Development (CDD) has cautioned politicians in Kogi State not to engage in the spread of false information or fake news all in a bid to disparage their opponents, saying such act is capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

The organisation stated this on the heels of a report on the social media credited to an All Progressives Congress stalwart in the state which said the Peoples Democratic party candidate, Musa Wada claimed that the votes of his senatorial district alone was enough to make him win the governorship election.

In a report pasted on its website over the weekend , the CDD said it launched into a thorough investigation into a claim by the APC stalwart in a Facebook post, alleging that the candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada claimed in an interview on Kakaaki Morning show on Africa Independent Television that ‘’Kogi East can singlehandedly decide who governs the state.”

The APC stalwart was also said to have claimed that Kogi East constitutes only about 40 per cent of the state population, while Kogi West and Kogi Central constitute about 60 per cent.

“ Fact checkers at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) conducted a thorough review and analysis of the recorded AIT show, which was aired on October 2, 2019.

“The two hours, 24 minutes video was a comprehensive Kakaaki show presented by Salamatu Ibrahim and Peace Chikodinaka Eze.

“ However, Musa Wada was introduced at about 56 minutes of the show. The interview which lasted over an hour generally focused on the candidate’s vision for the state.

“ At 1:16:00 hours, Wada was asked on the perception of the people of Kogi East Senatorial District, about the governorship seat.

“ In response among others, Wada among other things said, ‘Democracy is about number …. It is not right for the people of Kogi East to lay claim to the seat, since it is about numbers, Kogi East is about 49% of the voting population. “

In its submission, the organisation said that the APC stalwart’s claims that the PDP candidate, Musa Wada said, Kogi East Senatorial District can singlehandedly decide who governs Kogi State is false