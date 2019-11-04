The APC governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State has described the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Wada as an enemy of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Lokoja at the weekend , spokesman of the Campaign, Kingsley Fanwo said the statement attributed to Wada that he will reverse the Staff Verification Exercise, has further exposed him as a “sponsored renegade against the anti-corruption system in the public service”.

He said Wada was on a “macabre dance on the grave of confusion”, accusing the PDP candidate of trying to return the civil service to “the era of stinking corruption, aggravated indiscipline and gross inefficiency”.

He said: “the statement by the PDP Governorship Candidate to reverse the gains of the administration against the corrupt machinations in the civil service has further confirmed our fear that Wada is the candidate of the House of Corruption and brigandage.

“For over 12 years, the Peoples Democratic Party oversaw a payroll that was laced with ghost names and unintended beneficiaries. Their cabal went away with over N4 billion fund for pensions and gratuities. The era of PDP was characterized with unprecedented fraud in the civil service, inefficiency and a disorientated workforce. That was the reason they left without paying civil servants and pensioners. That was why they were paying 10% salaries to Local Government workers.