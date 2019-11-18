The candidate of the Peoples Democratic party ( PDP) in the Saturday governorship election in Kogi State, Mr Musa Wada, has rejected the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), describing it as a “sham and a murder of Democracy”.

He said the results were not a reflection of the wishes of the people who willingly cast their votes for him, urging all lovers of democracy to join hands with PDP in the condemnation of the entire process.

Wada who was flanked by his running mate, Sam Aro at a conference on Sunday in Lokoja, decried the militarisation of the election, saying security agents working in collusion with the APC, harassed and intimidated voters who came to exercise their civic responsibility.

He said the whole exercise was a daylight robbery as results were being written everywhere for the APC, saying it was better for the government not to in the first place, conduct the election when it knows it would not reflect the wishes of the people.

He assured his supporters to remain calm as efforts are in top gear to consult his lawyers for the next line of action , but said , certainly the party will head to the tribunal to restore the stolen mandate.

“ Imagine Okene LGA which used to return 40,000 votes in the past elections suddenly brought out 112,000 votes while her neighbour Okehi also brought in 64,000, the figures that will be more than the rest local governments in the state.

“It is the insincerity of the APC that has made the whole process a sham. It is not about Wada but of the suffering masses of the state. I’m pained for the people to continue to suffer for another four years.

“ On wether I will get justice, it is a common knowledge about how all the institutions have been bastardised by the APC government. However, I have to exhaust all legal means to get redress. Look at how the results were written by the agents of government and you can see that Lokoja, the state capital which was agog yesterday is a shadow of its self as nobody is celebrating.

“The results are not the true representation of what happened on the field, figures are just being allocated. Our aim to contest is to effect positive change which the people massively gave us their votes before the government decided to kill the joy of the people,” he lamented.