By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Mykmary Fashion House has recognized and honoured prominent culture and fashion icons in Nigeria at a show held in Lagos recently.

The fashionistas honoured included Hon. Stephen Oluwafemi Williams, Yetunde Bakare, Chioma Nwosu, Cornel Udofia, Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, Jude Orhorha, Hakeem Rahman, Tony Akposheri, MC Obeleife, Mercy Alexander, Chukwuonu David, and Etinosa Idemudia among others.

Speaking at the event, Mykmary’s CEO, Michael Onyemah said that fashion has always been a big business in Nigeria. “As of today, it’s worth more than 30 billion dollars, creating more job opportunities, which is why Mykmary Fashion House has taken bold step to see through connecting the dots to build fashion entrepreneurs all around the globe.”

Prince Azeez Kayode Eletu, CEO of Eletu Concept, said that Nigerian fashion industry is going international and Mykmary Fashion House is going along with it.

On his part, Chukwuonu David, CEO of Davis Exotic Homes, one of the partners of Mykmary Fashion show, said that fashion contributes largely to the economy. “Fashion is contributing massively to the economy. Take out fashion, it is as if you are taking out a huge junk of the economy.”

Reggae star, King Wadada and Humble Smith fired up the guests with their performances at the event.

