From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Prince Tosin Odeyemi, has called on the founding fathers of the state to wade into the crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the call following the shooting go by suspected hoodlums at the Oranmiyan House, the campaign office of former governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osogbo, on Thursday.

Odeyemi who doubles as the state Secretary, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), noted that the crisis is causing fear and tension in the state, considering the nearness of the governorship election.

Noting that some people loyal to the former governor and those loyal to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had reportedly clashed in three places during the week, Odeyemi urged the elders to quickly intervene before it degenerates further.

He said the purported clash of the factional APC in Ikirun, Ijebu-Jesa and Osogbo in just one week is a bad signal, saying necessary steps must be taken to nip it in the bud before it leads to loss of lives of innocent citizens.

He said, “This is becoming unbearable. Elders in Osun; irrespective of their parties, should rise to this occasion. The election is still five months away, why create unnecessary panic for people?

“If truly their party has the love of people at heart, both sides must sheath their swords now. They should call themselves together and settle whatever grievances they have against one another. They should not turn Osun into a theatre of war.

“As for us in NNPP, we know that APC ruling days will soon be over in Osun. They should hand over power to our party in peace come July 16, 2022,” Odeyemi added.