Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of the Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (commonly known as ‘Wadume’) was on Monday stalled following the absence of the trial judge Binta Nyako.

Although Wadume and six of his co-defendants were produced in court on Monday, the scheduled trial could not proceed.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who took over the case from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, had in an amended charge, dropped the names of 10 soldiers, including Captain Tijani Balaraba, who were initially charged for the alleged crime.

Accordingly, the soldiers were not present in court on Monday when the case came up.

The withdrawal of the soldiers from the charge had attracted wide condemnations from the public including members of the families of the victims killed by the soldiers who called for their arrest and prosecution.

The absence of the Judge forced an adjournment of the case to July 1.

The 10 soldiers attached to the 93 Battalion in Takum, Taraba State, allegedly helped Wadume to escape from the policemen taking him to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, after he was arrested in Ibi, a part of the state, on August 6, 2019.

The troops led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe allegedly killed three policemen and two civilians, while five other police officers were injured, during the soldiers’ attack.

Those who were killed in the attack included Inspector Mark Ediale, 36, Sgt. Dahiru Musa, 40, Owolabi Babajide, 24, Farouk Bashir, 30, and Usman Danazumi, 44.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in February this year, slammed 16 counts bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running against Wadume, eight alleged civilian accomplices, two police officers and the 10 soldiers who allegedly killed the policemen who took Wadume in custody.

Among the 20 defendants charged by the IGP, the 10 soldiers including Captain Balarabe were named as the 2nd to the 11th defendants.

But the AGF, on June 8, 2020, citing ‘bureaucracy’ involved in bringing the soldiers to court, removed their names from the charges within days of his taking over the case from the police.

The amendment of the charges by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, saw the names of alleged 10 accomplice soldiers struck off the charges.