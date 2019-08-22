Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Chairman, Kano State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Saleh Jilli, has applauded the efforts of the police to re-arrest the notorious kidnapper, Hamisu Bala (Wundume) at Layin Mai Allo area of the state.

He specifically commended the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, and Kano State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu, for the feat, saying the re-arrest would clear the air on the circumstances surrounding the death of the three officers who lost their lives chasing the suspect in their state.

While hailing the police high command, he recalled that a similar high profile arrest was made in Kano State recently when they busted a kidnap gang and secured the freedom of Magajin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba.

The PCRC boss explained that the re-arrest has gone a long way to underline the fact that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state, adding that no matter where they hide or chose to hide; there are competent officers to smoke them out within a reasonable timeline.

He advised criminals and persons of questionable character to leave the state now or desist from coming to the state as they are bound to meet their waterloo, while advising the public to continue to support the police with credible intelligence that would facilitate their success.