Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Kano State chapter of Police Community Relations Committee, (PCRC) Comrade Saleh Jilli, has applauded the efforts of the police over the re-arrest of the notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala (Wundume) at Layin Mai Allo area of the state.

Comrade Jilli, while speaking to Daily Sun, specifically appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu and Kano State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu, for the feat, saying the re-arrest would clear the air regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of the three officers who lost their lives.

While hailing the police high command, he recalled that a similar high-profile arrest was effected in Kano State recently when they busted a kidnap gang and secured the freedom of Magajin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba.

The PCRC boss explained that the re-arrest had gone a long way to underlining the fact that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state, adding that no matter where they hide or chose to hide; there are competent officers to smoke them out within a reasonable timeline.

He advised criminals and persons of questionable character to leave the state now or desist from coming to the state as they were bound to meet their Waterloo, while advising the public to continue to support the police with credible intelligence that would facilitate their success.

Comrade Jilli said that arising from the recent episodes, particularly these two arrests, his committee had set in motion machinery that would sensitise the public on the need to take note of events in their immediate community and report any unusual occurrence or movement to the nearest police post.