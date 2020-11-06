Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti and Tony John Port Harcourt

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has apologised to the Ekiti State government over delay in the release of the 2020 results of public schools.

It debunked rumours that the results, which were released on Thursday instead of Monday was delayed owing to debt owed by the government.

There was anxiety among parents and candidates in Ekiti, on Wednesday, over inability to access their results via online platform provided by the Council, which fueled speculations that the state’s indebtedness to WAEC must have necessitated it.

But in a letter dated November 5th, 2020 and signed by WAEC’s Branch Controller, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, for the Head of National Office, clarified that the government of Ekiti was not in any way indebted to the council.

The letter addressed to the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, reads: “on behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of the Ekiti State public schools’ results .

“The Council wishes to state clearly that, the Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that, many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our side. The results were eventually accessed 5.45pm on Wednesday.

“We condemn in its entirety any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

“Ekiti State government remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the state and the council, which we intend to keep.

“We regret any inconvenience arising from the delay of results of the Ekiti State public schools .

“Please, accept the warmest assurances of our highest regard,” the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Ministry of Education has denied owing WAEC.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, made the denial yesterday, following a report published in a local tabloid in Rivers, alleging that the state government owed WAEC hence the non-release of result of cnadidates if the state.

Ebeku said the report was published by elements bent on painting the government and the Ministry of Education black, stressing that fees for students in public schools were paid before the examination started as promised.

He stated that it was false and malicious publication authored by members of an opposition political party in the state.

The government threatened that the writers of the report would have their day in court to serve as deterrent to other fake news mongers.

Professor Ebeku added that WAEC had also denied withholding results of students in public schools in Rivers State, stating that the claim could be verified from the council.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the government of Rivers State long ago paid the WAEC examination fees for all students in the public schools in the State, as promised. And this was well before the examination started. WAEC will confirm this.

“WAEC has denied mass withholding of results of students in public schools in Rivers State. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that results have been published, including results of students in public schools in Rivers State.