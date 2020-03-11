The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appointed Mr. Patrick Areghan as the new Head of National Office for Nigeria.

Areghan succeeds Mr. Olutise Adenipekun who retired from the services of the Council on March 5. Until his appointment, Areghan was Head of Test Administration Division for WAEC, Nigeria. His appointment was contained in a release by the spokesperson of the agency, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu.

Areghan who hails from Egbele, Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, attended Egbele Primary School, Uromi, from 1968 to 1973; Esan Grammar School, Uromi from 1973 to 1978. He graduated from University of Benin in 1983 with a B. Sc. (Hons) in Political Science and obtained a postgraduate diploma in education from the University of Benin in 1989.

“The new WAEC boss has undertaken many other responsibilities in different capacities for the Council. From 1989, he has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, serving in various examinations and administrative capacities. “He was Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Administration (January, 2019-March 5, 2020); Ag. Director of Administration and later, Director of Administration, (February 2016 January 2019); Zonal Coordinator, Abuja Zonal Office (August 2014 – February 2016); Zonal Coordinator, Port Harcourt Zonal Office (March 2013 – August 2014)”