Coordination and marking of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates will be carried out at 85 venues across Nigeria.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Moyosola Adeyegbe, on Wednesday.

According to the council, the high number is to maintain release of candidates’ results 45 days after the last paper is taken.

WAEC said that the coordination and marking would begin on July 13.

“Coordination meetings for chief examiners and team leaders will be held in the morning of Wednesday, July 13, while assistant examiners‘ coordination meetings will commence in the afternoon of the same day.

“The coordination meetings would span three days – from Wednesday, July 13 – to Friday, July 15.

“This is to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters (staff and examiners) to partake fully in the festivities (Eid-el Kabir) before embarking on the assignment.

“The council, therefore, wishes to felicitate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el Kabir celebration,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 WASSCE for school candidates began on May 16 and ended on June 23. (NAN)