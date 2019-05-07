AS part of its corporate social responsibility and support to the Nigerian child, management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) recently distributed 1,050 pieces of branded students chairs and tables to selected schools. Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Olu Adenipekun said in order to give back to its stakeholders, CSR remains the hallmark of the council. “We have supported the Nigerian child in so many ways but we have decided to take it further.’’ Adenipekun said the 1,050 chairs and tables would be distributed to selected schools which serve as venue for the coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school and private candidates in the country.

According to him, WAEC operates on zonal and branch office basis and that currently, the council has 12 zonal offices; 21 branch offices; two satellite offices and one liaison office. “Presently, there are 84 schools used by the council as venues for the marking of candidates’ scripts for both the school and private candidates’ examination spread across the states of the federation where we have zonal and branch offices in Nigeria. “Twenty one out of the 84 schools serving as marking venues were selected from ten states of the federation namely: Sokoto, Oyo, Abia, Kwara, Bayelsa, Plateau, Edo, Kogi, Nasarawa and Delta. They are the first batch of the beneficiaries for this noble initiative. “Each of the selected 21 schools is to receive 50 pieces of the WAEC branded student chairs and tables signaling the flag-off of this project. The