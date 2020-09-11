The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has successfully conducted the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in senior secondary schools in Chibok, Borno State about six years after closure due to insurgency.

The schools were closed after over 200 students were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls Secondary School, in Chibok in 2014.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army,Brig-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, disclosed this while playing host to members of Education in Emergency Working Group Nigeria (EiEWGN) in Maiduguri, yesterday.

While the Federal Government has secured the release of some of the abducted girl, others are still in the terrorists captivity till date.

Ibrahim, who is also the Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, was represented by the Chief of Staff of the division, Brig.-Gen. Ifeanyi Otu.

He said the insurgency conflict had its foundation on the detest for western education by Boko Haram sect, adding that it had had unimaginable impact on education in the North East.

“We want to thank God that the conflict in the entire North East has been brought under control.

We are all witnesses to what happened in the recent past, like the abduction of the Chibok girls, the slaughtering of students at Buni Yadi and abduction of students at Dapchi. We have turned around that narrative. It will be gladdening to note that for the first time in the past six years, WAEC successfully held WASSCE in Chibok with the military providing security,’’ he said.

Ibrahim disclosed that about 70 per cent of the schools that were occupied by soldiers due to the conflict had been relinquished, adding that efforts were being made to relinquish the remaining 30 per cent.

“Let me equally say that the Chief of Army Staff has been making deliberate effort through the education corps to post in teachers to all schools within the North East states.