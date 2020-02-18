Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 37 secondary schools in Benue State have been de-recognised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for alleged examination malpractices.

Consequently, the affected schools have been removed from the list of schools that are used as centers for the Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) as well as the National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

The State Commissioner for Education Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who disclose this in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday States that 164 schools were involved in one form of malpractice or the other but that the 37 that were de-recognised were the schools that were neck deep in examinations malpractices.

The Education Commissioner discloses further that the state government would sanction 38 principals in the state in connection with incidences of examination malpractices in their schools.

He said the Education ministry had concluded plans to demote Principals of the 37 affected schools as well as one other principal over a similar offense as part of punitive measures to ensure sanity in the system.

Prof. Ityavyar said although the 38th school was not de-recognised, the examination body identified some sharp practices in the school, adding that it was for that reason that the state government took the decision to sanction the principal of the school, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Commissioner further warned that henceforth anyone found to be involved in any sharp practices would be outrightly sacked, stressing that government has put in place modalities to restore order in the education system in the state and would not spare anyone that toys with it.

Ityavyar maintained that it because of the value government places of the education system, that it had consistently put in a lot of resources into the sector for the construction and renovation of classrooms in the state.

He also revealed that no fewer than 2000 mushroom schools have been closed down by the state government so as to ensure that schools offering education in Benue started on a solid foundation.