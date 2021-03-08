From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 30 schools have been reportedly delisted in Benue State by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over examination malpractices.

Commissioner of Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, disclosed this to newsmen in a telephone chat on Saturday stating that most of the affected schools were privately owned and were mostly used as miracle centres.

Ityavyar disclosed further that some of the schools had their results withdrawn already by the examination body.

“Let me inform the public that WAEC has delisted 30 schools in the state and most of them are private schools. Some of them have had their results withdrawn by the examination body for examination malpractices.”

The Commissioner explained further that the state government has concluded plans to shut down 1000 illegal primary and post primary schools.

The state government had shut down about 2,300 illegal primary and post primary schools in 2018.

The Education Commissioner, while lamenting the proliferation of illegal schools in the state, hinted that officials of the ministry alongside security operatives would move round the state to close down the illegal schools.