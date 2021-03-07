From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 30 schools have been reportedly delisted in Benue State by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over examination malpractices.

Commissioner of Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar disclosed this to newsmen in a telephone chat on Saturday stated that most of the affected schools were privately owned and were mostly used as miracle centers.

Ityavyar disclosed further that some of the schools have had their results withdrawn already by the examination body.

“Let me inform the public that WAEC has delisted thirty (30) schools in the state and most of them are private schools. Some of them have had their results withdrawn by the examination body for examination malpractices.”

The Commissioner explained further that the state government has concluded plans to shut down over one thousand illegal primary and post primary schools.

It would be recalled that the state government shut down about 2,300 illegal primary and post primary schools in 2018.

The Education Commissioner, while lamented the proliferation of illegal schools in the state, hinted that officials of the ministry alongside security operatives would move round the state to close down the illegal schools.

“Some of these schools are in the rural communities operating illegally and most of them, particularly, the secondary schools are used as miracle centers.

“We are collaborating with security operatives to move round the state and clamp down all these illegal schools,” Ityavyar stated.