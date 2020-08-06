Gabriel Dike

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday denied that the council’s headquarter office in Abuja got burnt.

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu said the management is aware of rumours being peddled by some online media that there was a fire outbreak at WAEC headquarters, Abuja.

The council in a statement categorically denied that there was no fire incident at WAEC headquarters or any WAEC office in Nigeria.

“The publication is false and it is the handi-work of mischief-makers who are out to misinform, mislead and confuse the candidates and members of the general public.

“We wish to reassure all candidates, other stakeholders and members of the general public that all our security materials are safe and intact. All are hereby advised to disregard the publication.”