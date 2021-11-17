By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked the insinuations that it deliberately fail candidates who wrote the school or private candidate exams.

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, stated this when members of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) led by the acting chairman, Prof. Solomon Olorundare, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Areghan said some Nigerians believe the council deliberately fail candidates so that such candidates would apply again thus more money for WAEC.

He also debunked the insinuations that WAEC pass candidates, adding “we don’t fail or pass candidates. They are graded according to their performance in any of our examinations.

The HNO further explained that WAEC conduct examinations and issue certificate to deserving candidates.

“WAEC is the foremost examination body in the World. We handle over two million candidates every year. Nigeria alone conduct for 1.9million candidates.

“The council is the only surviving organisation established by the colonial masters. Since 1962, we have been standing firm. WAEC has a vision and a mission,” Areghan noted.

He used the opportunity to inform Governor Makinde about the NNC meeting being hosted in the state and that at the ceremony, three Oyo State schools will receive awards for outstanding performance in the May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Acting chairman of NNC, Prof. Olorundare, officially invited the governor to grace the occasion and present awards to the best candidates.

Olorundare also informed Governor Makinde that the council will celebrate its 70th anniversary in March 2022 in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Governor Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamwo Adeosun, thanked WAEC for chosing Oyo State for the NNC meeting.

The governor revealed that his administration budget 20 percent to education which is one of the four cardinal focus of his administration.

He said when he administration assumed office, Oyo State had the highest out of school children in South West but with the introduction of free education, over 50,000 kids have returned to school.

Makinde said his administration invested huge fund on teachers and that performance of Oyo State students improved.

He assured the NNC members and WAEC management that his administration will support the council.