Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has granted executive pardon to all the students indicted in the last riot that took place at Dawakin Tofa Science College, Kano State.

A statement signed on Thursday by Lauratu Ado Diso, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Kano State said that the Governor had directed the State Ministry of Education to immediately recall the SS3 students among them to return to school to write the WAEC Examinations.

The statement indicated that the decision to recall the indicted students was taken on Wednesday, 12th August 2020 following an Executive Memo presented to the Governor by the State Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi S. Kiru shortly before the commencement of the State Executive Council’s meeting.

The Governor, said the statement, however, warned the affected students to be law -abiding and ensure that such an unfortunate incident was not repeated in the school under whatever circumstance.

Parents of SS3 students of the college, who had registered for the forthcoming WAEC Examinations were advised by the statement to immediately return their wards to the college to prepare for the WAEC examination, starting on August 17th, 2020.

A parent of a child in the school, who did not want his name mentioned, expressed delight at the gesture while pledging that their children had learnt a lot of lessons from their mistake.