By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday honoured the best overall two students in public secondary schools for their outstanding performance in the 2021 school examination.

Also, the council honoured two schools from Abia and Zamfara States for their students outstanding performance in sciences and in all subjects in the 2021 school exam.

The awards were presented to the two students at the 60th annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) in Asaba, Delta State by Governor Patrick Okowa.

The two students are, Edeani Izuchukwu Godswill, of Air Force Comprehensive School, Agbani, Enugu State and Whiskey Joan Jedidiah of Federal Government College, Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Both students were honoured for emerging the best overall male and female candidates in public secondary schools for all subjects and in sciences.

In the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Edeani Goodwill and Whiskey Jedidiah, obtained eight As.

Chairman of NNC of WAEC, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, said at the ceremony, best overall public secondary school in all subjects and best male and female candidates in WASSCE for school exam in Nigeria for 2021 would be honored with WAEC/Vatebra merit award.

She said the award would accompanied with cash prizes, cheques and certificates.

Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the state Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, commended the two students for their outstanding performance in the May/June 2021 WASSCE.

He said the students have made their schools and proud by emerging the best overall in public secondary schools nationwide.

The council also presented awards two schools, Owaza Secondary School, Ada, Abia State and Government Secondary Day School, Gurbin Bore, Zamfara State, for emerging best in sciences and in all subjects in the May June 2021 WASSCE.