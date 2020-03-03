The Nigeria Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has introduced an electronic certificate management system, a portal deployed to enable private candidates to request for certificates online.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr Olu Adenipekun, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos at a news conference to announce the results of the 2020 first series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

According to him, collection of certificates by private candidates will be based on online requests by such candidates via the platform.

” In order for this to be done seamlessly, we have entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST).

“Therefore, using the expedited mail delivery service of NIPOST, candidates can, upon application and required payments done online, have their certificates delivered to them in any state of the federation, irrespective of where they sat for the examination,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of the results, the HNO said that a total of 12,395 candidates registered for the examination while 12,075 of them sat for it.

He said that 548 results were withheld in connection with alleged cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated, and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council in due course, for consideration.

“The committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates,” he said.

He added that of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination, 11,816 had their results fully processed and released, while 259 others had a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to them in the course of registration or writing of the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the council to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently,” the HNO said.

Adenipekun whose tenure will end on Thursday (March 5), said that 9, 438 candidates obtained credit and above in two subjects while 8,125 obtained credit and above in three subjects, and 6,713 obtained credit and above in four

subjects.

According to him, 5,251 candidates obtained credit and above in five subjects, while 3,892 candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics.

Adenipekun advised candidates who sat for the examination to check the details of their performances on the council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.

According to him, the result checker Personal Identification Number (PIN) and serial number needed by a candidate to check his result online are contained on the photo card obtained during registration for the examination. (NAN)