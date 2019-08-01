Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will next week host the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) in conjunction with other examination bodies in the country.

Briefing newsmen on the forthcoming event, the Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO), Mr. Olu Isaac Adenipekun, said AEAA conference will start from Monday, 5th to Friday, 9th of August, 2019 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

According to him, the AEAA conference will be declared open by the Minister of Education or his representative from the Federal Ministry of Education.

WAEC HNO disclosed that the event will attract over 400 delegates from Africa and also around the world to brainstorm on issues facing examination bodies.

Adenipekun explained that already about 343 delegates had already registered to attend the conference as at Friday via the AEAA website: www.aeaafrica.org even as provision has also been made for registration at the conference venue by delegates.

Among the side attraction-activities lined up for the international conference is a guided tour of various tourist sites within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the neighbouring Niger State on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The WAEC boss revealed that on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the closing ceremony he will assumed the leadership of AEAA as President.

Adenipekun described the association a non profit making organisation established in 1982 to promote cooperation amongst examining and assessment bodies in Africa as well as to encourage relevant examining and assessment activities among members.

He stressed that the objectives also include sponsorship of international participation in the field of educational testing and assessment amongst member nations

He said the keynote address will be presented by the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and that the week long conference will attract examining such as NECO, NABTEB and other foreign examination bodies in Africa.