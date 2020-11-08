Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has expressed a desire to collaborate with the National Postal Service (NIPOST) for logistics purposes such as using NIPOST locked up vans to deliver WAEC documents.

The Head of the National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan, disclosed this while on as he paid a working visit to the Postmaster General (PMG) of the Federation/CEO NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

Mr Areghan explained that collaboration with NIPOST will help with the delivery of certificates. He said anyone who has written any WAEC exam in the past and has not collected their certificates will easily be able to apply and get it with ease wherever they are residing.

He pointed out that this collaboration will be most needed in Cross River State where the WAEC office was recently burnt by hoodlums during #endSARS protest in Calabar.

In his response, the PMG commended WAEC on its laudable achievements, congratulated Mr Areghan on his appointment as HNO, and commended what he called ‘laudable strides’ since his assumption of office.

Dr Adewusi emphasized the imperative support of NIPOST to the education of the Nigerian child. He said: “NIPOST has a lot of abundant opportunities to leverage on for the organization to deliver on its mandate.”

He assured the HNO that NIPOST will support WAEC, saying: “despite our challenges we would make available all assistance we can to support you.”

The PMG said he looks forward to WAEC, once again using NIPOST offices across the country to sell WAEC Exams Registration pins. To achieve this synergy, a six-man ad hoc Committee was set up to work out details of the collaboration.