Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced a shift in date for the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2020-second series examination.

The council in a statement signed by the acting Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeoju, said the WASSCE for private candidates will now hold on November 30.

”The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control. The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30,” the statement added.

WAEC also informed registered candidates of a change in timetable for the second series examination and assured them that the new timetable will be released soon.

”We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of the general public.”