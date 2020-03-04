Gabriel Dike

A total of 3,892 candidates representing 32.23 per cent obtained credit in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE ).

Announcing the results, Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO) for WAEC, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, said a total of 12,395 candidates registered for the examination, but 12,075 sat for the examination, made up of 6,331 males and 5,744 females, representing 52 per cent and 47.57 per cent respectively.

He 11,816 candidates, representing 97.86 per cent had their results fully processed and released while 259 candidates, representing 2.14 per cent had few of their subjects being processed due to errors traceable to candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.”

Adenipekun said the analysis of the statistics of candidates’ performance showed that 9,438 candidates, representing 78.16 per cent obtained credit and above in two subjects; 8,125 (67.29 per cent) obtained credit and above in three subjects; 6,713 candidates (55.59 per cent) credit and above in four subjects. The HNO said 5,251 candidates, representing 43.49 per cent obtained credit and above in five subjects.

“A total of 3,892 candidates, representing 32.23 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2019 – first series was 26.08 per cent.

“The results of 548 candidates, representing 4.54 cent of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course for consideration. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates,” he said.

Adenipekun recalled that the WASSCE for private candidates started in 2018 with a total of 11, 721 candidates, notingthat the examination has grown from strength to strength.

“In its second edition in 2019, a total of 12, 202 candidates registered for the examination”, he said.

He the Council in Nigeria has perfected its Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal being deployed to enable private candidates request for their certificates online.

He said the coordination of examiners and marking of scripts took place from February 15 to 28 at three marking venues in Abeokuta, Kaduna and Enugu.