By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2022–first series.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The council in a statement by the acting Head, Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adeyegbe said 7,334 candidates (representing a 4.85% decline, when compared with the 2021 entry figure) entered for the examination, while 7,166 candidates sat for the examination at 237 centres spread nationwide.

She said the examination was conducted between Monday, January 31, 2022, and Friday, February 18, 2022, adding “the coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts were carried out at three marking venues in Ibadan, Enugu, and Abuja from Thursday, March 3, to Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A total of 352 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

Adeyegbe disclosed that out of the candidates that sat for the examination, 6,949 candidates, representing 96.97% have their results fully processed and released while 217 others, representing 3.03% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

The image-maker explained that efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

Adeyegbe revealed that 1,886 candidates representing 26.32% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics. Of this number, 917 i.e., 48.62% were male candidates, while 969 i.e., 51.38% were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 and 2021, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 32.23% and 30.11% respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 3.79% in performance in this regard.”

She further disclosed that 2,835 candidates representing 39.56% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics);

According to her, the results of 347 candidates, representing 4.84% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Adeyegbe said the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course, noting “the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter.”

She advised the candidates who sat the examination should visit www.waecdirect.org to check their results. Candidates will also be required to apply for their certificates online, through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website: https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

The council appreciated the Federal Government, staff, supervisors, invigilators, custodians, examiners, and other ad-hoc personnel for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the examination and marking of scripts of the WASSCE for private candidates, 2022-first series in Nigeria.