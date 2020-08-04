The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria on Tuesday officially released the final international timetable for the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination Certificate (WASSCE).

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, WAEC informed schools, candidates and parents about the release of the timetable for the school exam.

The statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu said the exam is slated to start on Monday, August 17th and end on Saturday, September 12th.

“The council urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning acts of exam malpractice and obeying all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place at the exam centres.

The May/June 2020 WASSCE will be taken by 1, 549, 563 candidates in over 19,000 schools nationwide and in three African countries.

The Federal Government twice suspended the conduct of the May/June 2020 WASSCE because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the conflicting date between Nigeria and other member-country.