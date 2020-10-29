West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the planned release of the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC announced the postponement via it twitter handle, saying the result would be released next week.

“Dear candidates, the council had planned to release the results today (yesterday) in fulfillment of our Project 45, but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week. The exact date will be made known soon.”

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, assured candidates that the council would keep to it promise to announce the results next week.

Ojijeogu said for the first time in six years, the May/June WASSCE was conducted in Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State with about 238 candidates.

Management of WAEC had in March put on hold the conduct of the May/June 2020 WASSCE due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The school exam was initially scheduled to start on April 6.

The exam which was taken by over 1.5 million candidates was finally conducted between August 17 and September 12 in 19,129 schools nationwide and across three countries.

Many candidates have expressed concern that some universities online registration for the 2020/2021 admission exercise would close by October ending.

Magdalene Eyoma asked: “This is confusing. What has curfew got to do with online results.”

A Twitter account, SAN of San Francisco replied: “Yaba where WAEC national office is situated was one of the hotspots in Lagos during the crisis, so you expect WAEC staff to defy the curfew? Let’s be reasonable and don’t just criticise for talking sake.”