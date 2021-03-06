By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rescheduled the cancelled Literature-in-English papers for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The cancelled papers for WASSCE private candidates 2021-series are Literature-in-English 1 (Objective), Literature-in-English 2 (Prose) and Literature-in-English 3 (Drama and Poetry).

In a notice to candidates, WAEC informed them of the rescheduling date and time the Objective, Prose and Drama and Poetry will be written.

It was gathered that Literature-in-English papers 1, 2, 3 were written on Friday, February 26 but the exam was cancelled on March 1 by WAEC Headquarters, Accrea.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the Literature-in-English written by candidates same day in the five-member countries.

Meanwhile, the management of WAEC has asked schools presenting candidates for the May/June 2021 WASSCE to their area of jurisdiction to complete a remittance form.

The council also directed the schools to get approval from their state’s Ministry of Education for the number of candidates they intend to register and obtain the endorsement of WAEC branch controllers or zonal coordinators in their states.