Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will release the results of May/June 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in August.

The school examination for Senior Secondary School (SS111) was taken by over 1.6 million candidates in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Sun learnt that the marking of the May/June 2019 WASSCE answer scripts started in 86 marking venue nationwide yesterday (Sunday).

At the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2019 Policy Meeting held at Gbongan, Osun State, stakeholders expressed concern about when WAEC will release the results before the start of 2019/2020 admissions exercise.

The stakeholders concern was further heightened when JAMB and heads of tertiary institutions agreed that the 2019/2020 admissions exercise will start on August 21.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede revealed that 1,234,500 million candidates wrote the 2019 UTME as awaiting results candidates.

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojiojeogu confirmed that Coordination of marking exercise commenced on June 24 in 86 venues.

Ojijeogu said marking of answer scripts of the 1.6 million candidates that wrote the school examination started on Sunday June 30 and will end on Friday, July 12.

He further gave details of the coordination, which he said commenced on June 20 with training and briefing of staff involved.

According to him, checking of coordination materials will held on Monday, June 24 and that WAEC staff will leave for the 86 marking venues.

The image maker of WAEC said staff coordinating at base to report at the marking venues on Wednesday, June 26 while someday, WAEC will meet host institutions, chief examiners/team leaders coordination.

Ojijeogu explained on Wednesday, July 3, staff and examiners begin computer scanning of answer scripts and mopping of examine materials will commence on Friday, July 13.

Said he: ”The results of the May/June 2019 WASSCE will be released before the start of admissions exercise. The 60 days this current management set aside to release results of exams between when the last paper is written is still in place.”

The release of May/June 2019 WASSCE results will enable over million candidates to process their admission into the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.