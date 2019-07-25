Gabriel Dike

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will today release the results of the May/June 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) taken by over one million candidates.

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Olu Adenipekun will announce the results on Friday at the headquarters of the council in Yaba.

Over 1.6million SS111 students sat for May/June 2019 WASSCE nationwide.

Daily Sun learnt that the marking of answer scripts started on Sunday, June 30 and ended July 12 at 86 marking venues including two e-marking venues in Lagos and Benin City.

The release of the May/June 2019 WASSCE results will end months of anxiety by candidates who require it for the 2019/2020 admission exercise.