By Gabriel Dike

Chairman of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Prof. Ato Essuman, yesterday assured the Federal Government that it would continue to ensure the integrity of public examinations in the country and the sub region.

Prof Essuman gave the assurance when he lead delegation of WAEC management which include the Registrar to council and Nigeria National Head of Office on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu in Abuja.

He words: “Our singular purpose as a council is our resolve to maintain the integrity of public examinations.

“WAEC, like many organisations, no doubt, has to contend with the realities of the times and make itself relevant to its many stakeholders, particularly, the government of member countries. This requires some introspection in the way business is conducted.”

Despite the challenges based on the nature of WAEC operations, the chairman assured the education minister that he would put in his best in all circumstances to fulfil the expectations of number of member countries.

Essuman disclosed that as responsible and responsive organization, the council would seek ways of improving on its service delivery to stakeholders.

He informed the minister that the Nigeria National Office embarked on the establishment of a Digital Printing Press for the printing of examination security materials, the first to be owned by the council in Nigeria.

According to him, the project, which is nearing completion, has been stalled because the office is unable to fund the acquisition of a particular machine that is vital to the operation of the system.

Prof. Essuman used the opportunity to remind the minister that the council through the head of national office has solicited government financial support to enable WAEC procures the machine.

The council chairman commended the government continue support since inception of WAEC in 1952 till day, adding, “Nigeria has stood out in the comity of member nations not only in the discharge of its obligations to the council but even in the promptness with which most of the obligations are discharged.”

He lauded the education minister for his personal efforts and contribution towards the successful conduct of WASSCE in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Essuman also appreciated Adamu for approving a marginal upward review of the fee for WASSCE to enable national office to keep afloat and serve Nigerian child optimally in the face of rising costs of goods and services across the sub region.