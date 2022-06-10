The contingent of players and officials of the Nigeria under-17 national team, Golden Eaglets, have landed in Accra, Ghana, for the 2022 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations qualifiers which commence this weekend.

The Eaglets were received on arrival by officials of the Ghana Football Association and Members of the Local Organizing Committee led by Chairman Samuel Anim Addo.

Nigeria will battle six other countries including defending champions Cote D’Ivoire and host Ghana for one of two qualifying tickets to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to be hosted by Algeria later this year.

The Golden Eaglets played in the final of the last edition of the Afcon qualifiers in Togo but lost 3-2 to the Baby Elephants at the Stade de Kégué on January 18, 2021.

Both Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire qualified for the 14th edition of the U17 Afcon in Morocco following their final positions. However, the competition did not get held because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Ivorian team will hope to defend the title in Ghana but the Golden Eaglets led by Coach Nduka Ugbade will look to provide stiff competition.

