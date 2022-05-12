Nigeria’s U20 national team played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso, sealing passage to the semifinals of the WAFU B Championship in the Republic of Niger.

The Ladan Bosso-tutored Eagles defeated Ghana 2-0 on Sunday in their opening Group B match and knew a win over the young Stallions would see them advance to the next phase of the tournament.

And a win they almost got, thanks to Ibrahim Muhammad’s bizarre 24th minute goal and Ibrahim Yahaya’s second-half spot kick.

But twice the Burkinabe lads pegged them back as both settled for a share of the spoils.

Young attacker Muhammad opened the floodgates in the 24th minute, though.

The Nigerian forward was under the close watch of two Burkinabe defenders around the corner flag but he somehow managed to send a cross into the danger area and was himself stunned to see the ball deceive the goalkeeper and go in off the inside of the post.

Burkina Faso grew into the encounter and should have equalised just before the break but a brilliant reaction save by Nathaniel Nwosu kept out a headed effort from a corner.

Nwosu, however, conceded his first goal in Niamey after Abdel Rachid Zagré, following a clumsy Nigerian foul in the danger area, beat him from the penalty spot.

